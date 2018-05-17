 

Főoldal / in english

2018. 05. 17. - 07:43
forrás: MTI

Budapest to host world aesthetic group gymnastics championships

 

Budapest will host the 19th world championships in aesthetic group gymnastics from June 8 to 10.

The event is expected to attract a record number of participants, Tatiana Miroshnychenko, the Spanish president of the international federation IFAGG, told a press conference on Wednesday.

 

So far 118 teams from nearly 30 countries – nearly 1,500 gymnasts – have entered the competition, she said.

 

In keeping with tradition, the biggest number of competitors are expected to arrive from Russia and Finland, Miroshnychenko said.

 