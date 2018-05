Hungarian low-fare airline Wizz Air will launch seven new flights from Debrecen, CEO Jozsef Varadi announced.

The company will add another Airbus A320 to its fleet based in the eastern Hungarian city, he said.

Wizz Air will launch flights to Dortmund, Basel, Doncaster/Sheffield and Barcelona starting mid-December, and to Larnaca, Palma de Mallorca and Malta at the end of March 2019.