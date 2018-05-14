Europe Day festival and race held in Budapest

Flag dancers perform at the Europe Day celebration

Photo: MTI/László Beliczay

A festival was held in Budapest on Sunday, marking the day Hungary joined the European Union 14 years ago.

Péter Balázs Molnár, European affairs deputy state secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office, said at the event in Szabadság Square that among the many reasons to celebrate was the fact that Hungary has spent half its 28 years since 1990 as part of the bloc.

“This is an important milestone in the country’s history,” he said at the festival, which is being held for the fifth time.

Hungary’s EU membership enjoys widespread support among Hungarians, he noted.

Lívia Járóka, a vice-president of the European Parliament, said there was a general feeling that the country had gained great momentum along with EU accession and that everyone could benefit from it.

István Ujhelyi, an MEP representing the Socialist Party, highlighted the one-month travel benefit young Europeans would enjoy thanks to the “Free Europe Card”. Applications for the free travel scheme on InterRail trains can be made from mid-June to mid-July, he noted at a press conference.

Today’s festival comes on the heels of Europe Day, which is celebrated in the EU on May 9 and commemorates the anniversary of the historic Schuman declaration which led to the establishment of the EU.