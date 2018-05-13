Ministry pays tribute to 'iconic figure' of Gypsy culture

The death of Jozsef Choli Daroczi has deprived Hungary of an iconic figure of Hungarian Roma culture, the Ministry of Human Resources said on Sunday.

Jozsef Choli Daroczi with Roma children in summer reading camp MTI photo by Karoly Matusz

The family told RomNet news on Saturday that the writer, poet, translator, teacher and folk artist died at the age of 78.

The ministry expressed its condolences to Daroczi’s family, according to a statement to MTI.

Daroczi became a member of the Hungarian Writers’ Association in 1975 and then the National Association of Hungarian Journalists. In 1996 he published his Roma-language translation of the Bible and he also translated the New Testament into Lovar. In 1999, he was awarded the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary.

He taught Roma studies, languages and history at Apor Vilmos college in Zsambek. He regularly met students of the Christian Roma Network, discussing with them Hungarian-Gypsy identity and the role of Roma intellectuals, the statement noted.