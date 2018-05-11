Palace of Arts director decorated with Legion of Honour

Csaba Káel, managing director of the Budapest Palace of Arts (Müpa), has received the French Legion of Honour for his work to develop Hungarian-French cultural relations and his achievements as a film and theatre director and institution manager in the field of cultural diplomacy, Müpa said in a statement on Friday.

Csaba Káel

Phot: MTI/János Marjai

French Ambassador to Hungary Eric Fournier decorated Káel Knight of the Legion of Honour at a reception ceremony on Thursday, the statement said.

Fournier praised Káel’s efforts to advance French-Hungarian cultural diplomatic ties as Mupa’s managing director and chairman of the operative body organising the Budapest Spring Festival.

The ambassador said Káel had made possible the highly successful debuts in Hungary of French artists like Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, the Orchestre des Champs-Elysées, the Orchestre National d’Ile-de-France, Louis Langrée, Natalie Dessay and Philippe Jaroussky.