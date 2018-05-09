Budapest, Vienna to host Armel opera festival

The Budapest Palace of Arts and Vienna's MuTh concert hall will host the Armel Opera Festival between July 1 and 5.

Composer Péter Eötvös, whose Lady Sarashina is performed at the festival

Photo: MTI/EPA

Swedish NorrlandsOperan’s production of Gluck’s Orfeo and Euridice will open the festival at the Budapest Palace of Arts, on July 1, the organisers told a press conference. This will be followed by Dejan Despić’s Give and Take, produced by the Novi Sad Serbian National Theatre on July 2.

The MuTh concert hall in Vienna will present Gergely Vajda’s The Giant Baby and Péter Eötvös’s Lady Sarashina, on July 3 and 4 respectively, the organisers said.

The July 5 closing event, Ben Johnston and Michael Ondaatje’s Calamity / Billy, set to music by Gavin Bryars, will be performed at the Budapest Palace of Arts.

A free bus service will depart from Budapest’s Heroes’ Square for punters with tickets for the events taking place in Vienna. The “Opera Bus” will also make the return trip to Budapest.