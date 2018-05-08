IOSCO conference opens in Budapest

The National Bank of Hungary is hosting the annual conference of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) between May 7 and 11, the bank said on Monday.

The annual conference is focussing on digitalisation, the role of AI and robots in the finance sector, financial technology innovations and challenges posed by cryptocurrencies. The event is attended by nearly 550 participants.

IOSCO is an international body that brings together the world’s securities regulators and is recognized as the global standard setter for the securities sector. IOSCO develops, implements and promotes adherence to internationally recognized standards for securities regulation.