Opera stages Wagner works in three venues at Ringfeszt festival

The Budapest Opera House's Ringfeszt festival is holding premieres and lectures in three venues as a closing event of its thematic year on Richard Wagner, featuring the composer's own works and works inspired by him.

The festival will be held between May 10 and 21 at three venues: Erkel Theatre, Ódry Theatre and the Kiscelli Museum, organisers told MTI on Thursday.

Ringfeszt will open with a performance of Wagner’s lesser-known songs in Erkel Theatre’s Bernaáh buffet, performed by pianist Bálint Zsoldos and singers Lucia Megyesi Schwartz, Beatrix Fodor, Bori Keszei and Zoltán Bátki Fazekas.

Ódry Theatre, the home stage of the Budapest University for Film and Theatre Arts, is hosting a dramatic performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s five cantatas with soloists Marcell Bakonyi, Péter Balczó, Gabriella Busa, Krisztián Cser, Nóra Ducza and Rita Rácz. Ódry is also staging the world premiere of “The Siegfried idyll or the end of a friendship” by Balázs Szálinger, a play on Wagner and Nietzsche’s friendship.

Late night performances in the Kiscelli Museum will feature four one-act plays by Paul Hindemith. The festival will close with the concert “The Sacred in Wagner’s work”, featuring his Stabat Mater and excerpts from Tannhäuser and Parsifal.