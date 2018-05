April in Hungary was the warmest in 218 years, a meteorologist told public television on Wednesday, citing preliminary National Weather Service data.

The daily average temperature was 16 C. across the country, higher than a regular May average, Tamás Tóth said.

A constant warm front from the south fed into the unseasonably hot weather, he said.

The mercury hit 29.3 C. in Budapest on April 23, the hottest it has been in the capital since 1876, when a temperature of 29 C. was recorded.