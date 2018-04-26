Jewish Art Days to host over 20 performances

The Jewish Art Days in Budapest will host over twenty events including concerts, exhibitions and theatre performances between May 28 and June 10, organisers told a press conference.

Events include a dramatic concert in Budapest’s Vígszínház, works by Schumann and Mendelssohn at the Budapest Music Center, and the Sabbathsong Klezmer Band’s 20th anniversary concert at the Uránia Film Theatre, they said.

The Hot Jazz Band, the Budapest Jazz Orchestra, the Budapest Ragtime Band as well as musicians László Dés, Eszter Horgas and the artists of the Örkény Theatre will also perform, they said.