Suspect in Bőny police slaying pleades not guilty as trial gets under way

István Győrkös, the suspect in the killing of a police officer in Bőny, in north-west Hungary, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder on the first day of his trial in Szombathely, in western Hungary.

Győrkös at the first day of trial

Photo: MTI/György Varga

The 78-year-old founder of the paramilitary group Magyar Nemzeti Arcvonal (Hungarian National Front) has also been charged with the illegal use of a firearm. Győrkös chose not to testify in connection with the charges and asked the court to hold his trial at his house in Bőny.

In the trial, the judge read out an earlier testimony from Győrkös in which he had denied shooting the police officer in October 2016. The suspect insisted that he had only pulled the trigger after he himself had been shot. Eyewitness testimonies contradicted Győrkös’s statement, saying that it was he who had fired the first shots and the police officers had only responded.

On October 26, 2016, police sought to conduct a search of Győrkös’s property because it was suspected that he had kept illegal firearms. Győrkös fired shots at the policemen, killing veteran officer Péter Pálvölgyi.