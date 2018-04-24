Liszt Ferenc airport awarded carbon neutral rating

The Airport Council International (ACI) has qualified Budapest's Liszt Ferenc International Airport as carbon neutral, making the airport the first to gain Airport Carbon Accreditation among central and eastern European countries.

Budapest Airport said in a statement that only thirty airports in Europe belong to the group of carbon neutral airports.

The airport maintains balanced energy consumption and production during its operation. It received the relevant certification in April.

As part of its environmental awareness scheme, the airport has installed energy-saving LED lights, refurbished and maintained heating-system pipes and upgraded its air conditioning system, among other measures.

Carbon dioxide emissions per passenger in the airport have dropped by 44 percent in the past five years.