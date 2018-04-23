Munkácsy in independent exhibition at St Petersburg Hermitage

An independent exhibition of 19th century realist painter Mihály Munkácsy's work will be shown at St. Petersburg's Hermitage between April 24 and July 29, organisers of the show said on Monday.

Mihály Munkácsy’s Christ on the Cross of the Golgotha Trilogy

The show features world famous works by the artist such as the Woman Carrying Brushwood, the portrait of Franz Liszt, a smaller version of Munkácsy’s monumental Golgotha trilogy and the Yawning Apprentice.

Most of the 65 works are property of the Hungarian National Gallery, while 20 come from private collector Imre Pákh, they said.

Mihály Munkácsy (1844-1900) was born in Munkács (Munkachevo, Ukraine) as Michael Leo Lieb. He lived and studied in Budapest, Düsseldorf and Paris, where his realistic portraits and landscapes, as well as genre paintings often depicting life in Hungary, received worldwide recognition. His pictures are today shown in museums such as the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, the New York Metropolitan Museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.