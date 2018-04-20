Áder opens photo exhibition 'Our melting future'

President János Áder on Friday opened the photographic exhibition "Our melting future", showing images of the northern and southern ice caps.

The Natural History Museum’s exhibition “Our melting future”

Photo: MTI/Tamás Kovács

Budapest’s Hungarian Natural History Museum is providing space for 500 photographs by Tibor Kércz and Csaba Komáromi taken at the northern and southern Arctic circles, where the effects of climate change are especially measurable.

In his opening speech, Áder noted the danger climate change poses to the planet and warned of mankind’s shared responsibility to protect it. “I congratulate the photographers for putting effort … into making these pictures and warning us of our shared responsibilities,” he said.

The show is part of the museum’s series of events marking Earth Day.