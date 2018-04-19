Kehlmann guest of honour at 25th International Book Festival Budapest

The 25th International Book Festival Budapest opened on Thursday in the Millenaris Park with celebrated German author Daniel Kehlmann as guest of honour.

The winner of the Kleist and Thomas Mann prizes, widely acclaimed as one of Europe’s most original authors, will participate in a roundtable after the opening ceremony of the exhibition which is the venue for 160 exhibitors from 26 countries.

Serbia is also being highlighted at this year’s event. Vladan Vukosavljevic, Serbia’s minister for culture and media, noting the founding of several Serbian cultural institutions in Budapest in the early 19th century, said being guest of honour at the festival was “a little like a homecoming”.

The event’s co-host noted the challenges and opportunities posed to the world of book by technology. “There’s no reason to despair about the situation of literature in terms of its popularity, since experiences over the past few years shows that smartly coupling traditional publishing with the digital world can pay dividends,” Gergely Prőhle, director of the Budapest Petőfi Literature Museum (PIM) said, citing the museum’s Digital Literature Academy as an example.

Over 170 events including book presentations, dedications and roundtables will be held at the fair, which closes on April 22.

The First Novelists’ Forum will include discussions and book presentations with participants from 18 countries.