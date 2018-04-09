Fidesz secures sweeping victory for third successive term

Hungary's incumbent Fidesz-led alliance, based on preliminary results with 95.1% of the votes counted, secured a sweeping victory in Sunday's election, and was on course to win 133 seats in the 199-seat parliament, which would hand it a two-thirds majority. Meanwhile, the nationalist Jobbik party reaffirmed its standing as the country's main opposition force.

Ruling Fidesz’s leadership celebrating the election win

Photo: MTI/Szilárd Koszticsák

“We’ve secured a historic victory, and created the possibility to protect Hungary,” Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told cheering supporters.

“We’ve won,” Orbán declared in his victory speech, adding that the high turnout had dispelled all doubts of this. “We have a big battle behind us,” he said.

Having pinned his hopes on turning the radical nationalist party into a moderate force, Gábor Vona announced his resignation as leader of the Jobbik party. This was followed by a string of resignations from opposition officials.

The Socialist Party’s national board has tendered its resignation in light of the result of Hungary’s general election, Gyula Molnár, the party’s leader, announced. Molnár said the party acknowledged the will of the voters and considered themselves responsible for the outcome of the election.

The small opposition Együtt party acknowledged the outcome of the election and said the party’s board will resign. Együtt leader Péter Juhász added that he was “disappointed” by the opposition’s performance. Együtt failed to secure 5% of the votes cast on national lists, thus failing to make it into parliament.

Overwhelming support for Fidesz, especially in the countryside, dashed opposition hopes that the unusually high turnout would increase their chances of knocking back the ruling alliance’s strong majority.

Jobbik secured 26 seats, the Socialist-Párbeszéd alliance 20 seats, the Democratic Coalition 9 seats, green party LMP 8 and Együtt 1 seat. An independent won a single seat and the representative of the German minority one seat.