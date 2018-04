By 11am on Sunday, 29.93 percent of all voters, around 2.4 million people, had cast their ballot in Hungary's parliamentary election, the National Election Office (NVI) reported.

Turnout was the highest (32.56pc) in Bekes County, in the south-east, and the lowest (26.43pc) in Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg, in the north-east. Turnout in Budapest was 29.14 percent.

Turnout at 11am in 2014 was 23.23 percent and 24.78 percent in 2010.