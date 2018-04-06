Postal Service issues stamp series commemorating Roma heroes of 1956 revolution

Marking the International Romani Day, the Hungarian Postal Service on Friday issued a series of stamps featuring Roma heroes of the 1956 revolution.

Photo: MTI/Zoltán Balog

The series of ten stamps, which was presented in Budapest’s House of Terror museum, carries the reproductions of the paintings of István Szentandrássy of ten Roma heroes including eminent pianist György Cziffra and nine freedom fighters.

Presenting the series, Human Resources Minister Zoltán Balog said that freedom has always been the glue to keep Romani and Hungarians together. The integration of the Roma is a common interest of all Hungarians, for which the state should ensure the best possible circumstances, he said.

Integration of the Roma community is also connected with the migration issue, Balog insisted. “Doing our best to integrate the Roma provides a moral justification for our rejection of migration,” he said.

The series has been published in 50,000 copies.