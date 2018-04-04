Jane Goodall to visit Hungary in May

World-famous primatologist and researcher Dame Jane Goodall is to visit Hungary on May 17-18, the organisers of the event told a press conference on Wednesday.

Jane Goodall

Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetváry

On May 17, she is to talk to reporter Tamás Frei at the Eötvös Loránd University about a sustainable lifestyle in the western world which does not damage less developed countries. On the following day, she will inaugurate a nature trail named after her in Budapest’s second district. In the event primarily designed for children, Goodall will talk of her Roots and Shoots initiative for the environmental education of children. The trail will be open to visitors from April 15.

Jane Goodall is considered the world’s foremost researcher of chimpanzees’ behaviour. She has served on the board of the Nonhuman Rights Project since its founding in 1996. In April 2002, she was named a UN Messenger of Peace.