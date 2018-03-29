Budapest International Book Fair to host 160 exhibitors from 26 countries

The Budapest International Book Fair is to host 160 exhibitors from 26 countries at the city's Millenaris Park between April 19 and 22.

Over 170 events including book presentations, dedications and roundtables will be held, organisers said.

The festival has two guests of honour every year, a country and a writer. This year, these will be Serbia and German writer Daniel Kehlmann.

The First Novelists’ Forum will include discussions and book presentations with participants from 18 countries. The Independent Booksellers’ Night on April 22 closes the festival, with 29 venues in nine cities offering various programmes.