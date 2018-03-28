Hungary embarks on gene bank scheme to preserve farm heritage

Hungary is investing 12 billion forints (EUR 38m) over the next five years to create a biorepository with a view to conserving the country's unique agricultural heritage, Sándor Fazekas, the farm minister, told a press conference on Wednesday.

Carpathian Braunvieh

Photo: MTI/György Varga

In the past few decades, Hungary has lacked any kind of gene conservation or protection programme, so this is a historic step, the minister said, adding that the aim is to maintain and expand Hungary’s plant and livestock gene heritage and native species.

The government money will be directed towards various institutions such as the national parks, gene preservation institutes and agricultural colleges, as well as a number of professional workshops and educational institutions.

He noted that Hungary’s Botanical Diversity Centre (NoDiK) is the world’s 13th largest agricultural gene bank, with 130,000 samples in its banks. The Livestock Conservation Centre in Gödöllő, meanwhile, is responsible for maintaining indigenous livestock species, where mainly the genetic preservation of small farm animals is carried out. In addition, pilot schemes will be launched to preserve and increase the stocks of Carpathian Braunvieh cattle and the Hungarian Medimurje horse.