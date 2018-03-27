VeszpremFest to feature Ziggy Marley, Joss Stone and opera stars

Félix Lajkó performing

Photo: MTI/Attila Kovács

VeszprémFest, a 15-year old music festival in the western Hungarian town of Veszprém, will showcase Ziggy Marley, Joss Stone, Amy Macdonald alongside the opera divas José Cura, Erika Miklósa, Ramón Vargas and Andrea Rost in mid-July.

Hungarian cross-genre violinist, zither-player and composer Félix Lajkó will take to the VeszprémFest stage between July 11 and 13, the organisers said.

Veszprem mayor Gyula Porga said the festival’s 15 years had seen a “leap in the quality of life in Veszprém”.