More than 30 Hungarian municipalities participate in Earth Hour

Altogether 35 cities and towns in Hungary participated in this year's Earth Hour to show concern for climate change and promote environmental protection.

Reflectors are turned off at the Millenium Monument on Budapest’s Heroes’ Square Photo: MTI/Tamás Kovács

On Saturday evening, more than 12,000 public buildings, structures and monuments in 187 countries went dark to draw attention to climate change.

In Hungary, at 8.30pm, Budapest’s Chain Bridge and Matthias Church went dark for 60 minutes and performers in the show Paris De Nuit at the Budapest Palace of Arts (Mupa) also symbolically turned off the city’s lights at the end of the show.

The Earth Hour initiative began in Australia in 2007 with the aim of drawing attention to climate change and its negative effects. This year’s event called attention to the Earth’s natural resources and the importance of preserving the planet’s biodiversity.