Intl Titanic Film Festival to show 47 titles

The 25th international Titanic film festival will show 47 recent titles from 34 countries between April 4 and 13, organisers said on Friday.

The poster of the Titanic Film Festival

One of Hungary’s largest film events, the festival will have nine feature-length films competing for the Breaking Waves Award.

It will open with American director Wes Anderson’s animated science-fiction comedy the Isle of Dogs which won a Silver Bear at this year’s Berlinale.

The titles will be shown in sections outside competition for Festival Favourites, American Independents, Persian Treasures, Titanic Dox, Asian Winds and Noir.

The programme includes films to be screened in Hungary solely at the Titanic festival, such as David Lowery’s drama A Ghost Story and Chloe Zhao’s drama The Rider.

Titanic’s guest of honour country will be Iceland.