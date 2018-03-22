Hungary special guest at Colombia's Eurocine

Hungary is special guest at Eurocine, one of Colombia's most popular film festivals, which is screening 12 Hungarian films between April 11 and 22, the Hungarian Film Fund said.

A scene from Kincsem Photo: Adrienn Szabó

Eurocine is taking place in seven Colombian cities, with 69 films from 19 countries on the programme, the organisers said. Hungary’s foreign ministry is funding the screening of the Hungarian films.

György Pálfi’s 2012 Final Cut – Ladies and Gentlemen, opening the festival, tells a “simple yet timeless love story” using hundreds of scenes edited together from classic films.

Other films include Ferenc Török’s 1945, a drama set in rural Hungary during the second world war, Gábor Herendi’s Kincsem, a period drama on the story of Hungary’s most famous race horse, and Lili Horváth’s Wednesday’s Child, about how someone who grew up without a mother becomes one herself.