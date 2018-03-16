New foundation, cultural festival to seal Hungary-Poland friendship

Hungary will establish a foundation for a 20th century Polish professor and organise a cultural festival to promote Hungarian-Polish friendship, organisers said on Friday.

The human resources ministry said it will set up a foundation named after Waclaw Felczak (1916-1993), a history professor at the Jagiellonian University’s Institute of History in Krakow. Felczak studied at Hungary’s Eotvos College in 1938/39 and returned to Budapest in May 1940 as member of the Polish resistance. He later served the Polish exile government in London. He was arrested in 1949 and sentenced to life imprisonment, but got freed partly thank to Hungary’s 1956 revolution.

The foundation will research and promote Hungarian-Polish relations and support joint programmes presenting the two countries throughout the world, the ministry said in a statement.

The cultural festival will begin with a Hungarian-Polish music programme with joint folk dancing and concerts in the Buda Fono cultural centre on March 21.

Budapest’s Polish Institute will host a book launching event and a public forum on March 22.

On March 24, the Fono will organise a conference with round table discussions exploring the possibilities of projects combining folk, jazz and world music. The event’s chief patron is Polish Ambassador Jerzy Snopek.