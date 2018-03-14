Orban congratulates Merkel, Seehofer

Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister, has congratulated Angela Merkel on her re-election as Germany's federal chancellor and Horst Seehofer on his appointment to interior minister, the prime minister's press chief told MTI on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to Merkel, Orban said Hungarian-German cooperation had contributed to shaping Europe’s future in a positive way several times.

“In view of Europe’s current situation, we can’t have another goal than to work for restoring the security of the continent, boosting our economies and promoting our citizens’ prosperity on the basis of close inter-governmental cooperation and German-Hungarian friendship,” he said.

Orban said he firmly believed that both Germany and the Visegrad Four would promote the stability and development of Europe in the decade to come. Accordingly, a summit meeting during Hungary’s V4 presidency would offer a good opportunity for the discussion of a common future, he said.

In a letter addressed to Germany’s new interior minister, Orban noted that during Horst Seehofer’s term as Bavaria’s minister-president Hungary and that German land had further strengthened their cooperation looking back to a thousand years.

“It is my great pleasure that we will be able to cooperate with you as member of the Berlin federal government in resolving the challenges faced by out continent, on the basis of our common Christian and civic values,” Orban said.