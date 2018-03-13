Direct flights to US set to lift turnover at Liszt Ferenc airport

Passenger numbers at Liszt Ferenc International will likely see a bounce of between 15 percent and 25 percent thanks to new direct flights to the United States, the airport's operator has said.

Polish carrier LOT as well as American Airlines are launching direct flights between Budapest and New York, Chicago and Philadelphia this year, according to an official of Budapest Airport.

The airport in Philadelphia is a hub for 100 destinations in the US and passport control there is more efficient than at the big airports in New York or Washington, American Airline’s managing director for EMEA sales, Tom Lattig, said.