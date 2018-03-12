'On Body and Soul' wins best film on Hungarian Film Awards

Ildikó Enyedi's "On Body and Soul" swept the Hungarian Film Awards' prizes for best motion picture, best script, best director, best lead actress and best supporting actress at a gala in Budapest's Vígszinház late on Sunday.

Alexandra Borbély, winner of the Hungarian Film Prize for best lead actress for her performance in “On Boday and Soul”

Photo: MTI/ Balázs Mohai

A romantic drama placed in a slaughterhouse, “On body and soul” won the main prize of the Berlin Film Festival in 2017 and was shortlisted for best foreign language motion picture at the 2018 Oscars.

The contenders for the Hungarian Film Awards are picked at the Hungarian Film Week, held this year between February 8-11. The 2018 film week showed 131 films, all premiered in 2017, in 5 categories.

The audience prize went to “Kincsem”, a period film on a famous Hungarian race horse, and the prize for best lead actor to Peter Rudolf, for his role in “1945″, a drama playing in Nazi-era rural Hungary.