Budapest Airport to spend HUF 1.6 bn on runway renovation

Design plan of the planned passenger pier on the Liszt Ferenc Airport

Photo:MTI

Budapest Airport, the operator of Liszt Ferenc International Airport, on Friday said it will spend 1.6 billion forint (EUR 5.1m) on renovating a 1,400m stretch of one of the airport’s runways this year.

The airport will operate with a single runway between March 12 and June 30.

Budapest Airport said a 900m stretch of this runway was renovated last year. The section affected by the work was built more than 30 years ago.

The renovation is part of a 50 billion forint development programme at the airport, which includes construction of a new passenger pier due to be completed in the middle of this year. Two logistic bases and the airport hotel have already been inaugurated as part of the five-year programme, and construction of Cargo City, the new air cargo handling centre, will be started before the end of this year.