New HUF 1,000 bill enters circulation

Hungary's new 1,000 forint banknote will enter circulation on March 1, the National Bank of Hungary said.

The new 1,000 forint banknote

Photo: MTI/Szilárd Koszticsák

The new bill, upgraded with enhanced security features, became legal tender last summer, but did not enter into circulation to allow sufficient time to prepare for the switchover.

The old 1,000 forint bills will be withdrawn from circulation on November 1, 2018, but may still be exchanged, free of charge, at banks and post offices for a period of three years, and at the central bank until October 31, 2038.

The bill will continue to display a portrait of King Matthias Corvinus on its obverse side and the Hercules Fountain from the Castle of Visegrád on its reverse side.

The NBH upgraded the security features on the 10,000 forint bill late in 2014 and followed suit with the 20,000 forint bill a year later. New 2,000 forint and 5,000 forint bills entered circulation last spring.