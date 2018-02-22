Budapest assembly votes to purchase historic Rác bath complex

The municipal assembly approved a proposal for the city of Budapest to buy ownership rights to the Rác thermal baths, one of Budapest's historic Turkish baths, during its liquidation procedure.

The 9 billion forint (EUR 28.8m) renovation and expansion of the baths and hotel, supported by financing from the state-owned Hungarian Development Bank (MFB), was completed in 2010. But its doors remain closed, initially because of an ownership dispute between the city of Budapest and private investors who partnered in the project, and later because of liquidation procedures launched against the project’s companies.

The proposal submitted by Budapest Mayor István Tarlós and his deputy aims at reopening the complex to the public as quickly as possible.