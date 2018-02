Passenger numbers at Budapest's Liszt Ferenc International Airport reached 958,000 in January, up 17 percent compared with the same month a year earlier, according to data from industry intelligence company CAPA Centre for Aviation.

Last year passenger numbers at the airport reached 13.1 million following a 14.5 percent growth.

The combined number of flight arrivals and departures was up 14.3 percent at 8,178 in January. Cargo volume was down 8.8 percent at 8,554 tonnes.