Korean, Hungarians poets to be celebrated in Budapest

Classical music concerts, literary recitals and panel discussions will be held in Budapest's Petofi Literary Museum to remember Korean poet Yun Dong-ju and Hungary's Attila Jozsef on February 9 and 10.

Poet and literary critic Kim Kyung-ju will present a lecture on the life and work of Dong-ju who died at a young age but had a great impact on Korean poetry.

Poet and sociologist Shim Bo-seon will present a lecture about the influence of Jozsef’s poetry on contemporary Korean poets and Hungarian poet Orsolya Karafiath will host panel discussions with the Korean poets visiting Budapest.

Contemporary Korean composer Lim Jie-sun’s viola concerto dedicated to Dong-ju will be performed on February 10, to be followed by the world premiere of Hungarian composer Laszlo Tihanyi’s new work dedicated to Jozsef.

All the events will be free of charge but preliminary registration will be required at www.koreaikultura.hu.