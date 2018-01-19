Victims of Slovak military plane crash remembered on 12th anniversary

The victims of a Slovak military plane crash in the Zemplén Hills near Hejce in northern Hungary were remembered on the 12th anniversary of the accident on Friday.

Memorial MTI Fotó: Vajda János

The AN 24 aircraft of the Slovak Air Force was transporting 43 soldiers returning home from a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo and only one survived the crash on Borsó hill above the village of Hejce.

The fate of forty-two families changed overnight on January 19, 2006, Slovak Defence Minister Péter Gajdos said at a memorial event in the village centre. The event was attended by family members, fellow soldiers, rescue workers and locals.

Hungarian Defence Minister István Simicskó said it was a common loss for the two neighbouring countries and Hungarians felt sympathy for losing their Slovak friends.

The sole survivor, Martin Farkas, also attended the commemoration.