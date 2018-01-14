Almost half of central Europeans dissatisfied with EU leadership, says Hungarian research institute

The institute asked 1,000 voting age adults in each of 11 countries in the region, including Hungary, between September 26 and October 27.

The survey shows that most dissatisfied with Brussels are the Slovaks (71 percent), the Czechs (69 percent) and the Germans (58 percent), followed by the Hungarians (57 percent).

Most satisfied are the Romanians (58 percent), the Slovenians and the Poles (49 percent both).

A vast majority of the Austrians (86 percent) and the Poles (84 percent) are in favour of EU membership, with the respective rate being 71 percent among Hungarians.

Merely 14 percent of Hungarians believe that their country should quit the alliance. In comparison, 31 percent of the Czechs, 25 percent of the Croatians and 23 percent of the Germans and Austrians, respectively, think the same.

Fully 53 percent of all respondents are pessimistic about the overall direction of developments in the bloc, and merely 40 percent are satisfied with it, the survey shows.

Most pessimistic in this regard are the Slovaks (69 percent) and the Hungarians (68 percent), followed by the Czechs (64 percent).