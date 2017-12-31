Hosszú named European sportswoman of 2017

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) has named Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszú as European sportswoman of the year, the body said in a statement.

Katinka Hosszú after winning the women’s 400 m medley at the FINA world championships in Budapest in July 2017 Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyés

Hosszú, who has won the AIPS European title for the second time in a row, notched up two gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the FINA world swimming and aquatics championships in Budapest in July, and a total of 6 medals at the European short course swimming championships in Copenhagen later in the year. She also won three gold medals during the 2016 Olympics.

In AIPS’s worldwide list, Hosszú ranks second behind US tennis player Serena Williams. Sportsman of the year was awarded to Swiss tennis champion Roger Federer.