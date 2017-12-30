Arcade Fire, Bobby McFerrin, Roger Waters to play in Hungary in 2018

The list of international acts already booked to play in Hungary next year includes Arcade Fire, Bobby McFerrin, Roger Waters, Rod Stewart, Lenny Kravitz, Depeche Mode, Enrique Iglesias, Tricky, James Blunt, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Billy Idol, Queens of the Stone Age, Body Count, Marillion, Jan Garbarek and Gipsy Kings.

Triphop legend Tricky will play the A38 boat on January 25 and upcoming British singer-producer King Krule will appear at the same venue on February 12.

Veteran Scottish rocker Rod Stewart will play at the Papp László Sport Aréna on January 29 and the legendary electronic band Depeche Mode will appear at the same venue on February 2.

British soul-RNB star Emeli Sande will also play the Arena, on February 18, Dutch singer Caro Emerald on February 26 and Enrique Iglesias, dubbed the King of Latin Pop, will appear there on March 11.

The Palace of Arts (Müpa) will show jazz concerts by Dianne Reeves on March 19, Kurt Elling on April 21 and Bobby McFerrin on May 3. Another American jazz singer, Stacey Kent, will play at the Academy of Music on April 28.

Former Pink Floyd front man Roger Waters will play at the Sport Arena on May 2, and English singer-songwriter James Blunt on May 8. Canadian indie rockers Arcade Fire will play their first gig in Hungary there on June 17 and Lenny Kravitz will appear on June 3.

British producer-DJ Bonobo will perform a live act at the Budapest Park on May 23, US metal band Body Count fronted by Ice-T will play on June 17 and American rock band Queens of the Stone Age will play on June 21. English singer Billy Idol will play at the same venue on July 2.

British heavy metal group Judas Priest will appear at the Sport Arena on July 24.

The lineup for VOLT Festival in Sopron in western Hungary will include Depeche Mode, Iron Maiden and Hurts between June 26 and 30.

Legendary Norwegian jazz saxophonist Jan Garbarek will play with his group at the MoMSport on October 24 and The Gipsy Kings will play at the same venue on October 2, while British neo-progressive rock group Marillion will appear at the Barba Negra Music Club on December 7.